IMDb API Documentation

Get Wikipedia plot of Movie or Series TV (tt1234567) as PlainText and Html.

Get Movie or Series TV in all external sites with Identifier and URL.

Get user ratings of Movie or Series TV with count of votes and details.

Get ratings of Movie or Series TV in: IMDb, Metacritic, RottenTomatoes, TheMovieDb and TV.com.

Get images of Movie or Series TV or People (Name) (tt1234567) and Name (nm1234567).

Tips: You can combine options with apiKey . ex: "..../tt1234567/FullCast,Wikipedia,k_1234567" Examples https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Report/k_12345678/tt1375666/FullActor,Ratings https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Report/k_12345678/tt0110413 https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Report/k_12345678/tt0411008 Test Language af (Afrikaans) ar (Arabic) az (Azerbaijani) be (Belarusian) bg (Bulgarian) bn (Bengali) ca (Catalan) cs (Czech) cy (Welsh) da (Danish) de (German) el (Greek) en (English) eo (Esperanto) es (Spanish) et (Estonian) eu (Basque) fa (Farsi Persian) fi (Finnish) fr (French) ga (Irish) gl (Galician) hi (Hindi) hr (Croatian) ht (Haitian creole) hu (Hungarian) hy (Armenian) id (Indonesian) is (Icelandic) it (Italian) iw (Hebrew) ja (Japanese) ka (Georgian) ko (Korean) la (Latin) lo (Lao) lt (Lithuanian) lv (Latvian) mk (Macedonian) ml (Malayalam) ms (Malay) mt (Maltese) my (Burmese) nl (Dutch) no (Norwegian) pl (Polish) pt (Portuguese) pt-BR (Brazillian Portuguese) ro (Romanian) ru (Russian) sk (Slovak) sl (Slovenian) sq (Albanian) sr (Serbian) sv (Swedish) sw (Swahili) ta (Tamil) te (Telugu) th (Thai) tl (Filipino) tr (Turkish) uk (Ukrainian) ur (Urdu) vi (Vietnamese) yi (Yiddish) zh (Chinese) Id Options FullActor FullCast Ratings Wikipedia https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Report/k_12345678/tt1375666

Tips: You can combine options with apiKey . ex: "..../tt1234567/FullCast,Images,k_1234567" Examples https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Title/k_12345678/tt1375666/FullActor,Posters https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Title/k_12345678/tt0110413 https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Title/k_12345678/tt0411008 Test Language af (Afrikaans) ar (Arabic) az (Azerbaijani) be (Belarusian) bg (Bulgarian) bn (Bengali) ca (Catalan) cs (Czech) cy (Welsh) da (Danish) de (German) el (Greek) en (English) eo (Esperanto) es (Spanish) et (Estonian) eu (Basque) fa (Farsi Persian) fi (Finnish) fr (French) ga (Irish) gl (Galician) hi (Hindi) hr (Croatian) ht (Haitian creole) hu (Hungarian) hy (Armenian) id (Indonesian) is (Icelandic) it (Italian) iw (Hebrew) ja (Japanese) ka (Georgian) ko (Korean) la (Latin) lo (Lao) lt (Lithuanian) lv (Latvian) mk (Macedonian) ml (Malayalam) ms (Malay) mt (Maltese) my (Burmese) nl (Dutch) no (Norwegian) pl (Polish) pt (Portuguese) pt-BR (Brazillian Portuguese) ro (Romanian) ru (Russian) sk (Slovak) sl (Slovenian) sq (Albanian) sr (Serbian) sv (Swedish) sw (Swahili) ta (Tamil) te (Telugu) th (Thai) tl (Filipino) tr (Turkish) uk (Ukrainian) ur (Urdu) vi (Vietnamese) yi (Yiddish) zh (Chinese) Id Options FullActor FullCast Posters Images Trailer Ratings Wikipedia https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Title/k_12345678/tt1375666

Popularity Ascending Popularity Descending A-Z Ascending A-Z Descending User Rating Ascending User Rating Descending Num Votes Ascending Num Votes Descending US Box Office Ascending US Box Office Descending Runtime Ascending Runtime Descending Year Ascending Year Descending Release Date Ascending Release Date Descending Your rating (High to Low) Your rating (Low to High) Date of your rating (New to Old) Date of your rating (Old to New)

Plot Search for words that might appear in the plot summary.

Abkhazian Aboriginal Aché Acholi Afrikaans Aidoukrou Akan Albanian Aleut Algonquin American Sign Language Amharic Apache languages Arabic Aragonese Aramaic Arapaho Archi Armenian Assamese Assiniboine Assyrian Neo-Aramaic Athapascan languages Australian Sign Language Awadhi Aymara Azerbaijani Bable Baka Balinese Bambara Bashkir Basque Bassari Belarusian Bemba Bengali Berber languages Bhojpuri Bicolano Bodo Bonda Bosnian Brazilian Sign Language Breton British Sign Language Bulgarian Burmese Burushaski Cantonese Catalan Central Khmer Chakma Chaozhou Chechen Cherokee Cheyenne Chhattisgarhi Chinese Chukchi Cornish Corsican Cree Creek Croatian Crow Czech Danish Dari Desiya Dinka Djerma Dogri Dutch Dyula Dzongkha East-Greenlandic Eastern Frisian Egyptian (Ancient) English Esperanto Estonian Ewe Faliasch Faroese Filipino Finnish Flemish Fon French French Sign Language Friulian Fulah Fur Gaelic Galician Georgian German German Sign Language Grebo Greek Greek, Ancient (to 1453) Greenlandic Guarani Gujarati Gumatj Gunwinggu Gutob Haitian Haida Hakka Haryanvi Hassanya Hausa Hawaiian Hebrew Hindi Hmong Ho Hokkien Hopi Hungarian Iban Ibo Icelandic Icelandic Sign Language Indian Sign Language Indonesian Inuktitut Inupiaq Irish Gaelic Irula Italian Japanese Japanese Sign Language Jola-Fonyi Ju'hoan Kaado Kabuverdianu Kabyle Kalmyk-Oirat Kannada Karajá Karbi Karen Kazakh Khanty Khasi Kikuyu Kinyarwanda Kirundi Klingon Kodava Kokborok Konkani Korean Korean Sign Language Korowai Kriolu Kru Kudmali Kuna Kurdish Kusunda Kwakiutl Kyrgyz Ladakhi Ladino Lao Latin Latvian Limbu Lingala Lithuanian Low German Luxembourgish Macedonian Macro-Jê Magahi Maithili Malagasy Malay Malayalam Malecite-Passamaquoddy Malinka Maltese Manchu Mandarin Mandingo Manipuri Maori Mapudungun Marathi Marshallese Masai Masalit Maya Mende Micmac Middle English Min Nan Minangkabau Mirandese Mixtec Mizo Mohawk Mongolian Montagnais More Morisyen Nagpuri Nahuatl Nama Navajo Naxi Ndebele Neapolitan Nenets Nepali Nisga'a None Norse, Old North American Indian Norwegian Nushi Nyaneka Nyanja Occitan Ojibwa Ojihimba Old English Oriya Papiamento Parsee Pashtu Pawnee Persian Peul Pirahã Polish Polynesian Portuguese Pular Punjabi Purepecha Quechua Quenya Rajasthani Rawan Rhaetian Romanian Romansh Romany Rotuman Russian Russian Sign Language Ryukyuan Saami Samoan Sanskrit Santali Sardinian Scanian Serbian Serbo-Croatian Serer Shanghainese Shanxi Shipibo Shona Shoshoni Sicilian Silbo Gomero Sindarin Sindhi Sinhala Sioux Slovak Slovenian Somali Songhay Soninke Sorbian languages Sotho Sousson Spanish Spanish Sign Language Sranan Swahili Swedish Swiss German Sylheti Taa Tagalog Tajik Tamashek Tamil Tarahumara Tatar Telugu Teochew Thai Tibetan Tigrigna Tlingit Tok Pisin Tonga (Tonga Islands) Tsonga Tswa Tswana Tulu Tupi Turkish Turkmen Tuvinian Tuyuca Tzotzil Ukrainian Ukrainian Sign Language Ungwatsi Urdu Uzbek Vietnamese Visayan Washoe Welsh Wolof Xhosa Yakut Yapese Yiddish Yoruba Yupik Zulu

Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burma Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d'Ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Czechoslovakia Democratic Republic of the Congo Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Germany Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Federal Republic of Yugoslavia Federated States of Micronesia Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Vietnam Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Poland Portugal Pitcairn Puerto Rico Qatar Republic of Macedonia Réunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Serbia and Montenegro Seychelles Siam Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea Soviet Union Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu U.S. Virgin Islands Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam Wallis and Futuna West Germany Western Sahara Yemen Yugoslavia Zaire Zambia Zimbabwe

Welcome to IMDb-API's most powerful title search. Using the options below you can combine a variety of the types of information we catalog to create extremely specific searches. Want Canadian horror movies of the 1970s that at least 100 IMDb users have given an average rating above a 6? You can find them here. Remember, all the fields below are optional (though you should fill out at least one so there's something to search for). Please note that when you're given the option of a range (two date boxes for release date, or two boxes for min/max number of votes), you do not need to fill out both boxes. Filling out the 'min' box will give you results of things larger/after; filling out the 'max' box will give you results of things smaller/before.

Search into all titles. It is recommended to use SearchMovieMovie or SearchMovieSeries to SearchMovie for a movie or series.

All APIs are not case sensitive. You can using Search or sEArcH !

If you are working with non-English languages, the lang parameter is important for the following actions: Title, Report, Wikipedia, Name

API call calculation: For each calling any of the API services adds one API call to your daily consumption.

How it works? Suppose you want to get Wikipedia information, it will calculation as one API, that is the same for Title and other API services.

Now suppose that you want to get Title that inclusive some options such as FullCast, Posters, Images, Ratings, Wikipedia. The "Title" alone counts as an API call, with the addition of each option an API call will be added to the counted value for the Title.

So, if in each Title (1 API) requests, those are inclusive the options: FullCast (1 API), Posters (1 API), Images (1 API), Ratings (1 API), Wikipedia (1 API), sum of your API calls in each Title request would be depending to your request for mark in/out an option.

Due our strategy we would not provide any API for gaming, pornography, music video and movies whose year of production is unknown.

In each request, you must first check the errorMessage field. If empty, your request has been successfully answered. Otherwise it shows the type of error and even the number of your extra requests.

List of all possible errors that may be returned by the services. ErrMsg