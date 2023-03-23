IMDb API Documentation
Documentation and Online Test
Enter your API Key for testing APIs.
Register to receive the free key on the site.
Search APIs
- Search (expression)
- SearchTitle (expression)
- SearchMovie (expression)
- SearchSeries (expression)
- SearchName (expression)
- SearchEpisode (expression)
- SearchCompany (expression)
- SearchKeyword (expression)
- SearchAll (expression)
- AdvancedSearch (params)
Tools APIs
Title APIs
Search
Search is same as SearchTitle, search into all titles. It is recommended to use
SearchMovie or
SearchSeries to search for a movie or series.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in search action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|expression
|Required
|Expression for search. For examples "Leon The Professional" or "Inception". You can also search with year (ex: "Inception 2010")
|RESULT
|SearchData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Search/k_12345678/inception 2010
- https://imdb-api.com/API/Search/k_12345678/leon the professional
- https://imdb-api.com/API/Search/k_12345678/lost 2004
Test
Search into all titles. It is recommended to use
SearchMovieMovie or
SearchMovieSeries to SearchMovie for a movie or series.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in search action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|expression
|Required
|Expression for search. For examples "Leon The Professional" or "Inception". You can also SearchTitle with year (ex: "Inception 2010")
|RESULT
|SearchData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchTitle/k_12345678/inception 2010
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchTitle/k_12345678/leon the professional
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchTitle/k_12345678/lost 2004
Test
Search into all Movies.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in search action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|expression
|Required
|Expression for search. For examples "Leon The Professional" or "Inception". You can also SearchMovie with year (ex: "Inception 2010")
|RESULT
|SearchData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchMovie/k_12345678/inception 2010
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchMovie/k_12345678/leon the professional
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchMovie/k_12345678/the patriot 2000
Test
Search into all Series TVs.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in search action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|expression
|Required
|Expression for search. For examples "Leon The Professional" or "Inception". You can also SearchSeries with year (ex: "Inception 2010")
|RESULT
|SearchData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchSeries/k_12345678/lost 2004
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchSeries/k_12345678/fringe
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchSeries/k_12345678/The Leftovers 2014
Test
Search into all people.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in search action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|expression
|Required
|Expression for search. Searching people by name (Actors, Actresses, Directors, Writers and ...)
|RESULT
|SearchData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchName/k_12345678/Jean Reno
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchName/k_12345678/mel gibson
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchName/k_12345678/Natalie Portman
Test
Search into all TV Episode titles.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in search action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|expression
|Required
|Expression for search.
|RESULT
|SearchData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchEpisode/k_12345678/London
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchEpisode/k_12345678/arsenal
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchEpisode/k_12345678/gunner
Test
Search into all companies.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in search action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|expression
|Required
|Expression for search.
|RESULT
|SearchData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchCompany/k_12345678/warner bross
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchCompany/k_12345678/disney
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchCompany/k_12345678/ABC Studios
Test
Search into all keywords.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in search action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|expression
|Required
|Expression for search.
|RESULT
|SearchData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchKeyword/k_12345678/gun
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchKeyword/k_12345678/battle
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchKeyword/k_12345678/love
Test
Search into all items (Movies, Series TVs, TV Episodes, Names, Companies, Keywords and more).
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in search action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|expression
|Required
|Expression for search.
|RESULT
|SearchData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchAl/k_12345678/inception 2010
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchAll/k_12345678/leon
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchAll/k_12345678/lost
Test
Welcome to IMDb-API's most powerful title search. Using the options below you can combine a variety of the types of information we catalog to create extremely specific searches. Want Canadian horror movies of the 1970s that at least 100 IMDb users have given an average rating above a 6? You can find them here.
Remember, all the fields below are optional (though you should fill out at least one so there's something to search for). Please note that when you're given the option of a range (two date boxes for release date, or two boxes for min/max number of votes), you do not need to fill out both boxes. Filling out the 'min' box will give you results of things larger/after; filling out the 'max' box will give you results of things smaller/before.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in advanced search action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|parameters
|Required
|Query string parameters. It is mandatory to enter at least one filter.
|RESULT
|AdvancedSearchData
|INPUT
|AdvancedSearchInput AdvancedSearchColorInfo AdvancedSearchCompany AdvancedSearchCount AdvancedSearchCountry AdvancedSearchData AdvancedSearchGenre AdvancedSearchInstantWatchOptions AdvancedSearchLanguage AdvancedSearchSort AdvancedSearchSoundMix AdvancedSearchTitleData AdvancedSearchTitleGroup AdvancedSearchTitleType AdvancedSearchUSCertificate EnumDisplayNameDescription
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/API/SearchAl/k_12345678/?title=inception
- https://imdb-api.com/API/AdvancedSearch/k_12345678/?genres=action,adventure
- https://imdb-api.com/API/AdvancedSearch/k_12345678/?title_type=feature,tv_movie,tv_special,documentary,short,video&num_votes=5000,&genres=action&runtime=100,&sort=user_rating,desc
Test
Title
Title Type
Release Date
User Rating
Number of Votes
Genres
Title Groups
Title Data
Companies
Instant Watch Options
US Certificates
Color Info
Countries
KeywordSearch for a notable object, concept, style or aspect.
Languages
Filming Locations
Popularity
PlotSearch for words that might appear in the plot summary.
Runtime
Sound Mix
Display Options
Title
Get Movies or Series TV information.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). PlotLocal and WikipediaPlot properties has been change by your selected language.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|id
|Required
|A valid IMDb Id. Id started withs
tt.
|options
|Optional
|Options to get more information about:
FullActor,
FullCast,
Posters,
Images,
Trailer,
Ratings,
Wikipedia.
|RESULT
|TitleData
Tips: You can combine
options with
apiKey. ex: "..../tt1234567/FullCast,Images,k_1234567"
Examples
Test
Options
Generate report from Movie or Series TV as
PNG image file.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). PlotLocal and WikipediaPlot properties has been change by your selected language.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|id
|Required
|A valid IMDb Id. Id started withs
tt.
|options
|Optional
|Options to get more information about:
FullActor,
FullCast,
Ratings,
Wikipedia.
|RESULT
|PNG image file
Tips: You can combine
options with
apiKey. ex: "..../tt1234567/FullCast,Wikipedia,k_1234567"
Examples
Test
Options
Get full cast/crew and actors/actresses of Movie or Series TV.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|id
|Required
|A valid IMDb Id. Id started withs
tt.
|RESULT
|FullCastData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/FullCast/k_12345678/tt1375666
- https://imdb-api.com/API/FullCast/k_12345678/tt0110413
- https://imdb-api.com/API/FullCast/k_12345678/tt0411008
Test
Get Posters of Movie or Series TV.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|id
|Required
|A valid IMDb Id. Id started withs
tt.
|RESULT
|PosterData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Posters/k_12345678/tt1375666
- https://imdb-api.com/API/Posters/k_12345678/tt0110413
- https://imdb-api.com/API/Posters/k_12345678/tt0411008
Test
Get images of Movie or Series TV or People (Name) (tt1234567) and Name (nm1234567).
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|id
|Required
|A valid IMDb Id. Id started withs
tt or
nm.
|options
|Optional
|Options can
Short (default) or
Full. Short parameter contains 48 images. Full parameter (tt only) contains all available images.
|RESULT
|ImageData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Images/k_12345678/tt1375666
- https://imdb-api.com/API/Images/k_12345678/tt0110413/Full
- https://imdb-api.com/API/Images/k_12345678/nm0000154
Test
Options
Get trailers of Movie or Series TV.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|id
|Required
|A valid IMDb Id. Id started withs
tt.
|RESULT
|TrailerData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Trailer/k_12345678/tt1375666
- https://imdb-api.com/API/Trailer/k_12345678/tt0110413
- https://imdb-api.com/API/Trailer/k_12345678/tt0411008
Test
Get ratings of Movie or Series TV in: IMDb, Metacritic, RottenTomatoes, TheMovieDb and TV.com.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|id
|Required
|A valid IMDb Id. Id started withs
tt.
|RESULT
|RatingData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Ratings/k_12345678/tt1375666
- https://imdb-api.com/API/Ratings/k_12345678/tt0110413
- https://imdb-api.com/API/Ratings/k_12345678/tt0411008
Test
Get user ratings of Movie or Series TV with count of votes and details.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|id
|Required
|A valid IMDb Id. Id started withs
tt.
|RESULT
|UserRatingData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/UserRatings/k_12345678/tt1375666
- https://imdb-api.com/API/UserRatings/k_12345678/tt0110413
- https://imdb-api.com/API/UserRatings/k_12345678/tt0411008
Test
Get episodes of season in Series TV.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|id
|Required
|A valid IMDb Id. Id started withs
tt.
|seasonNumber
|Required
|Season number to get episodes.
|RESULT
|SeasonEpisodeData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SeasonEpisodes/k_12345678/tt0411008/1
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SeasonEpisodes/k_12345678/tt0411008/2
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SeasonEpisodes/k_12345678/tt0411008/3
Test
Get Movie or Series TV in all external sites with Identifier and URL.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|id
|Required
|A valid IMDb Id. Id started withs
tt.
|RESULT
|ExternalSiteData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/ExternalSites/k_12345678/tt1375666
- https://imdb-api.com/API/ExternalSites/k_12345678/tt0110413
- https://imdb-api.com/API/ExternalSites/k_12345678/tt0411008
Test
Get Wikipedia plot of Movie or Series TV (tt1234567) as PlainText and Html.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language is important for return value of wikipedia plot.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|id
|Required
|A valid IMDb Id. Id started withs
tt.
|RESULT
|WikipediaData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Wikipedia/k_12345678/tt1375666
- https://imdb-api.com/API/Wikipedia/k_12345678/tt0110413
- https://imdb-api.com/API/Wikipedia/k_12345678/nm0000154
Test
Get data from IMDb List.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|id
|Required
|A valid IMDb List Id. Id started withs
ls.
|RESULT
|IMDbListData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/IMDbList/k_12345678/ls004285275
- https://imdb-api.com/API/IMDbList/k_12345678/ls095521504
- https://imdb-api.com/API/IMDbList/k_12345678/ls093462543
Test
Get user reviews of Movie or Series TV.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|id
|Required
|A valid IMDb Id. Id started withs
tt.
|RESULT
|ReviewData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Reviews/k_12345678/tt1375666
- https://imdb-api.com/API/Reviews/k_12345678/tt0110413
- https://imdb-api.com/API/Reviews/k_12345678/tt0411008
Test
Get Metacritic reviews of Movies.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|id
|Required
|A valid IMDb Id. Id started withs
tt.
|RESULT
|MetacriticReviewData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/MetacriticReviews/k_12345678/tt1375666
- https://imdb-api.com/API/MetacriticReviews/k_12345678/tt0110413
- https://imdb-api.com/API/MetacriticReviews/k_12345678/tt0411008
Test
Get FAQ of Movie or Series TV.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|id
|Required
|A valid IMDb Id. Id started withs
tt.
|RESULT
|FAQData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/FAQ/k_12345678/tt1375666
- https://imdb-api.com/API/FAQ/k_12345678/tt0110413
- https://imdb-api.com/API/FAQ/k_12345678/tt0411008
Test
Get Awards of Movie or Series TV.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|id
|Required
|A valid IMDb Id. Id started withs
tt.
|RESULT
|AwardData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Awards/k_12345678/tt1375666
- https://imdb-api.com/API/Awards/k_12345678/tt0110413
- https://imdb-api.com/API/Awards/k_12345678/tt0411008
Test
Others
Get Top 250 Movies.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|RESULT
|Top250Data
Testhttps://imdb-api.com/en/API/Top250Movies/k_12345678
Get Top 250 Series TVs.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|RESULT
|Top250Data
Testhttps://imdb-api.com/en/API/Top250TVs/k_12345678
Get Top 100 Most Polular Movies.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|RESULT
|MostPopularData
Testhttps://imdb-api.com/en/API/MostPopularMovies/k_12345678
Get Top 100 Most Polular Series TVs.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|RESULT
|MostPopularData
Testhttps://imdb-api.com/en/API/MostPopularTVs/k_12345678
Get In Theaters Movies.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|RESULT
|NewMovieData
Testhttps://imdb-api.com/en/API/InTheaters/k_12345678
Get Coming Soon Movies.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|RESULT
|NewMovieData
Testhttps://imdb-api.com/en/API/ComingSoon/k_12345678
Get Weekend Box Office.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|RESULT
|BoxOfficeWeekendData
Testhttps://imdb-api.com/en/API/BoxOffice/k_12345678
Get Box Office in all times.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|RESULT
|BoxOfficeAllTimeData
Testhttps://imdb-api.com/en/API/BoxOfficeAllTime/k_12345678
Get information of people (actor, actress, director, writers, ...).
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|id
|Required
|A valid IMDb Name Id. Id startd withs
nm.
|RESULT
|NameData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Name/k_12345678/nm0000154
- https://imdb-api.com/API/Name/k_12345678/nm0000606
- https://imdb-api.com/API/Name/k_12345678/nm0000204
Test
Get Awards of people.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|id
|Required
|A valid IMDb Name Id. Id started withs
nm.
|RESULT
|NameAwardData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/NameAwards/k_12345678/nm0000154
- https://imdb-api.com/API/NameAwards/k_12345678/nm0000606
- https://imdb-api.com/API/NameAwards/k_12345678/nm0000204
Test
Get information of company with movies.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|id
|Required
|A valid IMDb Company Id. Id started withs
co.
|RESULT
|CompanyData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Company/k_12345678/co0002663
- https://imdb-api.com/API/Company/k_12345678/co0178269
- https://imdb-api.com/API/Company/k_12345678/co0159111
Test
Get Movie or Series TVs in this keyword.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|id
|Required
|A valid IMDb Keyword (already founded in SearchKeyword action)
|RESULT
|KeywordData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Keyword/k_12345678/dramas
- https://imdb-api.com/API/Keyword/k_12345678/ghost-story
- https://imdb-api.com/API/Keyword/k_12345678/arsenal
Test
Get YouTube Trailer URL by IMDb Id.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|id
|Required
|A valid IMDb Id. Id started withs
tt.
|RESULT
|YouTubeTrailerData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/YouTubeTrailer/k_12345678/tt1375666
- https://imdb-api.com/API/YouTubeTrailer/k_12345678/tt0110413
- https://imdb-api.com/API/YouTubeTrailer/k_12345678/tt0411008
Test
YouTube Downloader by Video Id or URL.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|v
|Required
|A valid YouTube Video Id or YouTube URL
|RESULT
|YouTubeData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/YouTube/k_12345678/8hP9D6kZseM
- https://imdb-api.com/API/YouTube?apiKey=k_12345678&v=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8hP9D6kZseM
- https://imdb-api.com/API/YouTube?apiKey=k_12345678&v=8hP9D6kZseM
Test
YouTube Downloader by Playlist Id or URL.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|lang
|Optional
|Language of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|list
|Required
|A valid YouTube Playlist Id or YouTube Playlist URL
|RESULT
|YouTubePlaylistData
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/en/API/YouTubePlaylist/k_12345678/PLReL099Y5nRd28Yv6c-Am9qURCrLMxBmK
- https://imdb-api.com/API/YouTubePlaylist?apiKey=k_12345678&list=https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLReL099Y5nRd28Yv6c-Am9qURCrLMxBmK
- https://imdb-api.com/API/YouTubePlaylist?apiKey=k_12345678&list=PLReL099Y5nRd28Yv6c-Am9qURCrLMxBmK
Test
Download
Get Images by sizes.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|size
|Required
|Size of Image. default value is original. Examples: 8x11, 16x22, 32x44, 64x88, ... (Width x Height)
|RESULT
|JPG image file
Examples
- https://imdb-api.com/Images/original/MV5BMjAxMzY3NjcxNF5B[email protected]@._V1_Ratio0.6791_AL_.jpg
- https://imdb-api.com/Images/32x44/[email protected]@._V1_Ratio0.6791_AL_.jpg
- https://imdb-api.com/Images/192x264/[email protected]@._V1_Ratio0.6791_AL_.jpg
Test
Get Posters by sizes.
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|size
|Required
|Size of Poster. default value is original.
Supported Sizes
Wide - Ratio 6:9/9:6 : original, w45, w92, w154, w185, w200, w300, w342, w400, w500, w780 and w1280
Square - Ratio 1:1 : s32, s45, s50, s64, s66, s90, s100, s115, s128, s132, s150, s180, s230, s235, s264, s300, s375, s470
|RESULT
|JPG image file
Examples
- Posters
- https://imdb-api.com/Posters/original/n9dwu1p5G4qJ4DI5eHJMUbAdOfA.jpg
- https://imdb-api.com/Posters/w300/n9dwu1p5G4qJ4DI5eHJMUbAdOfA.jpg
- https://imdb-api.com/Posters/s300/n9dwu1p5G4qJ4DI5eHJMUbAdOfA.jpg
- Backdrops
- https://imdb-api.com/Posters/original/s2bT29y0ngXxxu2IA8AOzzXTRhd.jpg
- https://imdb-api.com/Posters/w300/s2bT29y0ngXxxu2IA8AOzzXTRhd.jpg
- https://imdb-api.com/Posters/s300/s2bT29y0ngXxxu2IA8AOzzXTRhd.jpg
Test
Tools
View the number of daily uses of the services..
|Parameters
|Required
|Description
|apiKey
|Required
|API Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
|RESULT
|UsageData
Testhttps://imdb-api.com/API/Usage/k_12345678
Note
All APIs are not case sensitive. You can using
Search or
sEArcH !
If you are working with non-English languages, the
lang parameter is important for the following actions: Title, Report, Wikipedia, Name
API call calculation: For each calling any of the API services adds one API call to your daily consumption.
How it works? Suppose you want to get Wikipedia information, it will calculation as one API, that is the same for Title and other API services.
Now suppose that you want to get Title that inclusive some options such as FullCast, Posters, Images, Ratings, Wikipedia. The "Title" alone counts as an API call, with the addition of each option an API call will be added to the counted value for the Title.
So, if in each Title (1 API) requests, those are inclusive the options: FullCast (1 API), Posters (1 API), Images (1 API), Ratings (1 API), Wikipedia (1 API), sum of your API calls in each Title request would be depending to your request for mark in/out an option.
Due our strategy we would not provide any API for gaming, pornography, music video and movies whose year of production is unknown.
In each request, you must first check the
errorMessage field. If empty, your request has been successfully answered. Otherwise it shows the type of error and even the number of your extra requests.
List of all possible errors that may be returned by the services. ErrMsg
Code Snippet
Click on Language Programming to active
// IMDbApiLib Package on Nuget : https://nuget.org/packages/IMDbApiLib
var apiLib = new ApiLib("API-Key");
var data = await apiLib.TitleAsync("tt0110413");
var client = new RestClient("https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Title/k_1234567/tt1832382");
client.Timeout = -1;
var request = new RestRequest(Method.GET);
IRestResponse response = client.Execute(request);
Console.WriteLine(response.Content);
CURL *curl;
CURLcode res;
curl = curl_easy_init();
if(curl) {
curl_easy_setopt(curl, CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST, "GET");
curl_easy_setopt(curl, CURLOPT_URL, "https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Title/k_1234567/tt1832382");
curl_easy_setopt(curl, CURLOPT_FOLLOWLOCATION, 1L);
curl_easy_setopt(curl, CURLOPT_DEFAULT_PROTOCOL, "https");
struct curl_slist *headers = NULL;
curl_easy_setopt(curl, CURLOPT_HTTPHEADER, headers);
res = curl_easy_perform(curl);
}
curl_easy_cleanup(curl);
package main
import (
"fmt"
"net/http"
"io/ioutil"
)
func main() {
url := "https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Title/k_1234567/tt1832382"
method := "GET"
client := &http.Client {
}
req, err := http.NewRequest(method, url, nil)
if err != nil {
fmt.Println(err)
}
res, err := client.Do(req)
defer res.Body.Close()
body, err := ioutil.ReadAll(res.Body)
fmt.Println(string(body))
}
OkHttpClient client = new OkHttpClient().newBuilder()
.build();
Request request = new Request.Builder()
.url("https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Title/k_1234567/tt1832382")
.method("GET", null)
.build();
Response response = client.newCall(request).execute();
Unirest.setTimeouts(0, 0);
HttpResponse
response = Unirest.get("https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Title/k_1234567/tt1832382")
.asString();
var requestOptions = {
method: 'GET',
redirect: 'follow'
};
fetch('https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Title/k_1234567/tt1832382', requestOptions)
.then(response => response.text())
.then(result => console.log(result))
.catch(error => console.log('error', error));
var settings = {
"url": "https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Title/k_1234567/tt1832382",
"method": "GET",
"timeout": 0,
};
$.ajax(settings).done(function (response) {
console.log(response);
});
var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr.addEventListener("readystatechange", function() {
if(this.readyState === 4) {
console.log(this.responseText);
}
});
xhr.open("GET", "https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Title/k_1234567/tt1832382");
xhr.send();
var https = require('follow-redirects').https;
var fs = require('fs');
var options = {
'method': 'GET',
'hostname': 'imdb-api.com',
'port': 443,
'path': '/en/API/Title/k_1234567/tt1832382',
'headers': {
},
'maxRedirects': 20
};
var req = https.request(options, function (res) {
var chunks = [];
res.on("data", function (chunk) {
chunks.push(chunk);
});
res.on("end", function (chunk) {
var body = Buffer.concat(chunks);
console.log(body.toString());
});
res.on("error", function (error) {
console.error(error);
});
});
req.end();
var request = require('request');
var options = {
'method': 'GET',
'url': 'https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Title/k_1234567/tt1832382',
'headers': {
}
};
request(options, function (error, response) {
if (error) throw new Error(error);
console.log(response.body);
});
var unirest = require('unirest');
var req = unirest('GET', 'https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Title/k_1234567/tt1832382')
.end(function (res) {
if (res.error) throw new Error(res.error);
console.log(res.raw_body);
});
<?php
$curl = curl_init();
curl_setopt_array($curl, array(
CURLOPT_URL => "https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Title/k_1234567/tt1832382",
CURLOPT_RETURNTRANSFER => true,
CURLOPT_ENCODING => "",
CURLOPT_MAXREDIRS => 10,
CURLOPT_TIMEOUT => 0,
CURLOPT_FOLLOWLOCATION => true,
CURLOPT_HTTP_VERSION => CURL_HTTP_VERSION_1_1,
CURLOPT_CUSTOMREQUEST => "GET",
));
$response = curl_exec($curl);
curl_close($curl);
echo $response;
<?php
require_once 'HTTP/Request2.php';
$request = new HTTP_Request2();
$request->setUrl('https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Title/k_1234567/tt1832382');
$request->setMethod(HTTP_Request2::METHOD_GET);
$request->setConfig(array(
'follow_redirects' => TRUE
));
try {
$response = $request->send();
if ($response->getStatus() == 200) {
echo $response->getBody();
} else {
echo 'Unexpected HTTP status: ' . $response->getStatus() . ' ' .
$response->getReasonPhrase();
}
} catch(HTTP_Request2_Exception $e) {
echo 'Error: ' . $e->getMessage();
}
<?php
$client = new http\Client;
$request = new http\Client\Request;
$request->setRequestUrl('https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Title/k_1234567/tt1832382');
$request->setRequestMethod('GET');
$request->setOptions(array());
$client->enqueue($request)->send();
$response = $client->getResponse();
echo $response->getBody();
$response = Invoke-RestMethod 'https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Title/k_1234567/tt1832382' -Method 'GET' -Headers $headers -Body $body
$response | ConvertTo-Json
import http.client
import mimetypes
conn = http.client.HTTPSConnection("imdb-api.com", 443)
payload = ''
headers = {}
conn.request("GET", "/en/API/Title/k_1234567/tt1832382", payload, headers)
res = conn.getresponse()
data = res.read()
print(data.decode("utf-8"))
import requests
url = "https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Title/k_1234567/tt1832382"
payload = {}
headers= {}
response = requests.request("GET", url, headers=headers, data = payload)
print(response.text.encode('utf8'))
require "uri"
require "net/http"
url = URI("https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Title/k_1234567/tt1832382")
https = Net::HTTP.new(url.host, url.port);
https.use_ssl = true
request = Net::HTTP::Get.new(url)
response = https.request(request)
puts response.read_body
import Foundation
var semaphore = DispatchSemaphore (value: 0)
var request = URLRequest(url: URL(string: "https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Title/k_1234567/tt1832382")!,timeoutInterval: Double.infinity)
request.httpMethod = "GET"
let task = URLSession.shared.dataTask(with: request) { data, response, error in
guard let data = data else {
print(String(describing: error))
return
}
print(String(data: data, encoding: .utf8)!)
semaphore.signal()
}
task.resume()
semaphore.wait()