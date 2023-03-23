IMDb API Documentation

Search

Search is same as SearchTitle, search into all titles. It is recommended to use SearchMovie or SearchSeries to search for a movie or series.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in search action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
expressionRequiredExpression for search. For examples "Leon The Professional" or "Inception". You can also search with year (ex: "Inception 2010")
RESULTSearchData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Search/k_12345678/inception 2010

Search into all titles. It is recommended to use SearchMovieMovie or SearchMovieSeries to SearchMovie for a movie or series.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in search action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
expressionRequiredExpression for search. For examples "Leon The Professional" or "Inception". You can also SearchTitle with year (ex: "Inception 2010")
RESULTSearchData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchTitle/k_12345678/inception 2010

Search into all Movies.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in search action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
expressionRequiredExpression for search. For examples "Leon The Professional" or "Inception". You can also SearchMovie with year (ex: "Inception 2010")
RESULTSearchData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchMovie/k_12345678/inception 2010

Search into all Series TVs.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in search action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
expressionRequiredExpression for search. For examples "Leon The Professional" or "Inception". You can also SearchSeries with year (ex: "Inception 2010")
RESULTSearchData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchSeries/k_12345678/lost

Search into all people.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in search action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
expressionRequiredExpression for search. Searching people by name (Actors, Actresses, Directors, Writers and ...)
RESULTSearchData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchName/k_12345678/Jean Reno

Search into all TV Episode titles.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in search action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
expressionRequiredExpression for search.
RESULTSearchData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchEpisode/k_12345678/London

Search into all companies.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in search action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
expressionRequiredExpression for search.
RESULTSearchData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchCompany/k_12345678/warner bross

Search into all keywords.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in search action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
expressionRequiredExpression for search.
RESULTSearchData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchKeyword/k_12345678/gun

Search into all items (Movies, Series TVs, TV Episodes, Names, Companies, Keywords and more).

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in search action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
expressionRequiredExpression for search.
RESULTSearchData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SearchAll/k_12345678/inception 2010

Welcome to IMDb-API's most powerful title search. Using the options below you can combine a variety of the types of information we catalog to create extremely specific searches. Want Canadian horror movies of the 1970s that at least 100 IMDb users have given an average rating above a 6? You can find them here.
Remember, all the fields below are optional (though you should fill out at least one so there's something to search for). Please note that when you're given the option of a range (two date boxes for release date, or two boxes for min/max number of votes), you do not need to fill out both boxes. Filling out the 'min' box will give you results of things larger/after; filling out the 'max' box will give you results of things smaller/before.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in advanced search action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
parametersRequiredQuery string parameters. It is mandatory to enter at least one filter.
RESULTAdvancedSearchData
INPUTAdvancedSearchInput AdvancedSearchColorInfo AdvancedSearchCompany AdvancedSearchCount AdvancedSearchCountry AdvancedSearchData AdvancedSearchGenre AdvancedSearchInstantWatchOptions AdvancedSearchLanguage AdvancedSearchSort AdvancedSearchSoundMix AdvancedSearchTitleData AdvancedSearchTitleGroup AdvancedSearchTitleType AdvancedSearchUSCertificate EnumDisplayNameDescription

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/AdvancedSearch/k_12345678

Title

Get Movies or Series TV information.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). PlotLocal and WikipediaPlot properties has been change by your selected language.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
idRequiredA valid IMDb Id. Id started withs tt.
optionsOptionalOptions to get more information about: FullActor, FullCast, Posters, Images, Trailer, Ratings, Wikipedia.
RESULTTitleData

Tips: You can combine options with apiKey. ex: "..../tt1234567/FullCast,Images,k_1234567"

Examples

Test

Options
https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Title/k_12345678/tt1375666

Generate report from Movie or Series TV as PNG image file.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). PlotLocal and WikipediaPlot properties has been change by your selected language.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
idRequiredA valid IMDb Id. Id started withs tt.
optionsOptionalOptions to get more information about: FullActor, FullCast, Ratings, Wikipedia.
RESULTPNG image file

Tips: You can combine options with apiKey. ex: "..../tt1234567/FullCast,Wikipedia,k_1234567"

Examples

Test

Options
https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Report/k_12345678/tt1375666

Get full cast/crew and actors/actresses of Movie or Series TV.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
idRequiredA valid IMDb Id. Id started withs tt.
RESULTFullCastData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/FullCast/k_12345678/tt1375666

Get Posters of Movie or Series TV.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
idRequiredA valid IMDb Id. Id started withs tt.
RESULTPosterData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Posters/k_12345678/tt1375666

Get images of Movie or Series TV or People (Name) (tt1234567) and Name (nm1234567).

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
idRequiredA valid IMDb Id. Id started withs tt or nm.
optionsOptionalOptions can Short (default) or Full. Short parameter contains 48 images. Full parameter (tt only) contains all available images.
RESULTImageData

Examples

Test

Options
https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Images/k_12345678/tt1375666/Short

Get trailers of Movie or Series TV.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
idRequiredA valid IMDb Id. Id started withs tt.
RESULTTrailerData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Trailer/k_12345678/tt1375666

Get ratings of Movie or Series TV in: IMDb, Metacritic, RottenTomatoes, TheMovieDb and TV.com.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
idRequiredA valid IMDb Id. Id started withs tt.
RESULTRatingData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Ratings/k_12345678/tt1375666

Get user ratings of Movie or Series TV with count of votes and details.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
idRequiredA valid IMDb Id. Id started withs tt.
RESULTUserRatingData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/UserRatings/k_12345678/tt1375666

Get episodes of season in Series TV.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
idRequiredA valid IMDb Id. Id started withs tt.
seasonNumberRequiredSeason number to get episodes.
RESULTSeasonEpisodeData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/SeasonEpisodes/k_12345678/tt0411008/1

Get Movie or Series TV in all external sites with Identifier and URL.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
idRequiredA valid IMDb Id. Id started withs tt.
RESULTExternalSiteData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/ExternalSites/k_12345678/tt1375666

Get Wikipedia plot of Movie or Series TV (tt1234567) as PlainText and Html.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language is important for return value of wikipedia plot.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
idRequiredA valid IMDb Id. Id started withs tt.
RESULTWikipediaData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Wikipedia/k_12345678/tt1375666

Get data from IMDb List.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
idRequiredA valid IMDb List Id. Id started withs ls.
RESULTIMDbListData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/IMDbList/k_12345678/ls004285275

Get user reviews of Movie or Series TV.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
idRequiredA valid IMDb Id. Id started withs tt.
RESULTReviewData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Reviews/k_12345678/tt1375666

Get Metacritic reviews of Movies.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
idRequiredA valid IMDb Id. Id started withs tt.
RESULTMetacriticReviewData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/MetacriticReviews/k_12345678/tt1375666

Get FAQ of Movie or Series TV.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
idRequiredA valid IMDb Id. Id started withs tt.
RESULTFAQData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/FAQ/k_12345678/tt1375666

Get Awards of Movie or Series TV.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
idRequiredA valid IMDb Id. Id started withs tt.
RESULTAwardData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Awards/k_12345678/tt1375666

Others

Get Top 250 Movies.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
RESULTTop250Data

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Top250Movies/k_12345678

Get Top 250 Series TVs.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
RESULTTop250Data

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Top250TVs/k_12345678

Get Top 100 Most Polular Movies.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
RESULTMostPopularData

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/MostPopularMovies/k_12345678

Get Top 100 Most Polular Series TVs.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
RESULTMostPopularData

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/MostPopularTVs/k_12345678

Get In Theaters Movies.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
RESULTNewMovieData

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/InTheaters/k_12345678

Get Coming Soon Movies.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
RESULTNewMovieData

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/ComingSoon/k_12345678

Get Weekend Box Office.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
RESULTBoxOfficeWeekendData

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/BoxOffice/k_12345678

Get Box Office in all times.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
RESULTBoxOfficeAllTimeData

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/BoxOfficeAllTime/k_12345678

Get information of people (actor, actress, director, writers, ...).

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
idRequiredA valid IMDb Name Id. Id startd withs nm.
RESULTNameData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Name/k_12345678/nm0000154

Get Awards of people.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
idRequiredA valid IMDb Name Id. Id started withs nm.
RESULTNameAwardData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/NameAwards/k_12345678/nm0000154

Get information of company with movies.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
idRequiredA valid IMDb Company Id. Id started withs co.
RESULTCompanyData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Company/k_12345678/co0002663

Get Movie or Series TVs in this keyword.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
idRequiredA valid IMDb Keyword (already founded in SearchKeyword action)
RESULTKeywordData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/Keyword/k_12345678/dramas

Get YouTube Trailer URL by IMDb Id.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
idRequiredA valid IMDb Id. Id started withs tt.
RESULTYouTubeTrailerData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/YouTubeTrailer/k_12345678/tt1375666

YouTube Downloader by Video Id or URL.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
vRequiredA valid YouTube Video Id or YouTube URL
RESULTYouTubeData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/YouTube/k_12345678/8hP9D6kZseM

YouTube Downloader by Playlist Id or URL.

ParametersRequiredDescription
langOptionalLanguage of results. Default value is "en" (English). Language change is not important in this action.
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
listRequiredA valid YouTube Playlist Id or YouTube Playlist URL
RESULTYouTubePlaylistData

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/en/API/YouTubePlaylist/k_12345678/PLReL099Y5nRd28Yv6c-Am9qURCrLMxBmK

Download

Get Images by sizes.

ParametersRequiredDescription
sizeRequiredSize of Image. default value is original. Examples: 8x11, 16x22, 32x44, 64x88, ... (Width x Height)
RESULTJPG image file

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/Images/384x528/@._V1_Ratio0.6791_AL_.jpg

Get Posters by sizes.

ParametersRequiredDescription
sizeRequiredSize of Poster. default value is original.
Supported Sizes
Wide - Ratio 6:9/9:6 : original, w45, w92, w154, w185, w200, w300, w342, w400, w500, w780 and w1280
Square - Ratio 1:1 : s32, s45, s50, s64, s66, s90, s100, s115, s128, s132, s150, s180, s230, s235, s264, s300, s375, s470
RESULTJPG image file

Examples

Test

https://imdb-api.com/Posters/original/n9dwu1p5G4qJ4DI5eHJMUbAdOfA.jpg

Tools

View the number of daily uses of the services..

ParametersRequiredDescription
apiKeyRequiredAPI Key required for all API calls. Register on site to get free API Key.
RESULTUsageData

Test

https://imdb-api.com/API/Usage/k_12345678

Note

All APIs are not case sensitive. You can using Search or sEArcH !

If you are working with non-English languages, the lang parameter is important for the following actions: Title, Report, Wikipedia, Name

API call calculation: For each calling any of the API services adds one API call to your daily consumption.

How it works? Suppose you want to get Wikipedia information, it will calculation as one API, that is the same for Title and other API services.

Now suppose that you want to get Title that inclusive some options such as FullCast, Posters, Images, Ratings, Wikipedia. The "Title" alone counts as an API call, with the addition of each option an API call will be added to the counted value for the Title.

So, if in each Title (1 API) requests, those are inclusive the options: FullCast (1 API), Posters (1 API), Images (1 API), Ratings (1 API), Wikipedia (1 API), sum of your API calls in each Title request would be depending to your request for mark in/out an option.

Due our strategy we would not provide any API for gaming, pornography, music video and movies whose year of production is unknown.

In each request, you must first check the errorMessage field. If empty, your request has been successfully answered. Otherwise it shows the type of error and even the number of your extra requests.

List of all possible errors that may be returned by the services.   ErrMsg

